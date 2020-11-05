New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Worx Worxsaw 4.5" Compact Circular Saw
$49 $55
free shipping

That's $40 off list and the best price we could find for an open-box model. You'll pay at least $24 more for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
Features
  • 4,000 rpm
  • 0-45° bevel
  • cutting depth adjustment and a spindle lock
  • includes 24T blade
  • Model: WX439L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Circular Saws eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 45% -- $49 Buy Now