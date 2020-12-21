That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- While essentially new, it may not arrive in its original packaging.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- dual LED headlights
- high-efficient brushless motor
- adjustable 180° rotating direction chute
- Model: WG471
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- articulating motor
- 75 mph air speed
- Model: WG512
Save on generators, garden tools, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Sportsman 3,500W Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator for $299 (low by $100).
- Most items ship free, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee on those that don't.
It's a buck under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- broom like water pattern
- Model: 22311
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring-assisted handle
- 18” polypropylene impact-resistant blade
- Model: SJ-SHLV01
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon steel blade and hook
- adjustable foam grip
- Model: LR 3460
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hero collect via eBay
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 80 nails per minute and up to 500 shots in one charge
- tool free depth adjustment
- quick-load magazine
- Model: WX840L
- UPC: 845534019353
That's a $15 low. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Worx via eBay
- rotary tool and wood burning/soldering tool attachments
- digital temperature control from 400°-900° F
- Model: WX988L
That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Universal Fit System accepts other brands' accessories
- includes 20V battery, charger, end cut blade, sanding pad, sanding sheets, and carry bag
- Model: WX682L
