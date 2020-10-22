New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Worx Multi-Function Portable Car Jump Starter / Power Bank
$80 $110
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
  • 2-way USB mobile device charging
  • LED flashlight
  • red & white SOS LED light
  • 1,200mAh li-polymer battery
  • IP54 waterproof rating
  • includes 12V car charging cable and USB charging cable
  • Model: WX852L
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/22/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Automotive eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 27% -- $80 Buy Now