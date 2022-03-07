That's $97 under list price for new and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year warranty applies.
- The least expensive option is Refurbished. On the eBay page where the link leads, you can also opt for a certified refurb for $55 via "REFURB15", open-box for $68, or new for $72.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- rotary tool and wood burning/soldering tool attachments
- digital temperature control from 400°-900° F
- Model: WX988L
- UPC: 845534024005
Published 44 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this price, which is $17 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It requires a 20V Power Share battery and MakerX Hub to function (sold separately).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
The going price everywhere else is at least $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Tool only (no battery or charger)
- 100-lumen output
- Model: WX028L.9
Save on DeWalt, Ryobi, Ridgid, Milwaukee, and other big brands. One of the largest discounts belongs to the Ryobi One+ 18V 3-Tool Cordless Combo Kit (pictured) for $99. It's down from $281 and at the best price we've seen. Shop Now at Home Depot
Walmart and Amazon charge $17 more. Buy Now at VEVOR
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Coupon code "REFURB15" cuts it to $9 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes 8' hose & adapter
- for both gas & electric blowers/vacuums
- Model: WA4054.2
It's $14 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. You'd pay at least $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
Use coupon code "REFURB15" to drop the price to $6 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- precision nozzle
- brushless motor
- 4-foot power cord
- dual function switch
- includes 20 rotary tool accessories, 5 angle grinder accessories, 11 wood and metal working accessories, and 3 air brush accessories
- Model: WX997L
- UPC: 822465340107
You'd pay at least $7 more for a factory sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
