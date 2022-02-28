That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
Published 15 min ago
It's $20 off list price.
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
That's $32 under what you would pay at Walmart and the lowest price we could find.
- pivoting head converts from reciprocating to jig saw
- orbital cutting technology
- compatible with standard blades
- built-in blower
- includes 1 aluminum and 1 metal cutting jig saw blade,1 wood cutting reciprocating blade, battery, and charger
- Model: WX550L
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a savings of $3 off list price.
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. These battery kit run about $149 elsewhere, making this a pretty incredible deal.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 (you'd pay $149 more elsewhere).
It's the best price we could find by $6.
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's $110 under list price.
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon.
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" drops these to the best price we've seen, and $8 less than we could find them elsewhere today.
- In Cloud White, sizes 12 to 14 at this price.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
You'll get the real deal here when you buy two pairs and apply coupon code "ADIDASWINTER" for a savings of $11.
- Sold by adidas via eBay
- You can get them in Grey / Solar Slime (pictured) or Core Black at this price. They cost a few bucks more per pair in other colors.
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: It's now $82.98.
That's $61 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- brushless motor
- 400 CFM blower
- 125 mph air volume
- dual air intakes
- variable air control nozzle
- 2 speeds
- includes 4.0Ah battery and charger
- Model: WG543
That's $14 under our November mention and $39 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
Add three 2-packs (6 items total) to your cart to get the discount. That drops the price to $55 per 2-pack, which is the awesome deal here.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 sawhorses included in each 2-pack
- 2 bar clamps in each 2-pack
- 1000-lbs. capacity
- Model: WX065
