Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" for the best price we could find by $4, although most charge around $87 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Search "254372208171" to find it refurbished for $67.99.
- 4" grass shear blade
- 8" shrub shear blade
- 20V battery w/ charger
- Model: WG801
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $86 less than buying a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- multi-position chute deflector adjustment
- rubberized wheel-tread
- 120V - 60Hz output
- 13" cutting diameter
- Model: WG450
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get at least $31 under what you'd pay for 2 factory-sealed kits elsewhere and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes one gutter tube nozzle; gutter tube extension; gutter tube adapter; universal adapter; turbine fusion adapter
- Model: WA4094
Coupon code "PREPFOR2021" cuts it to $238 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay with a 30-day money back guarantee.
- 20V GT string trimmer
- 20V turbine leaf blower
- 20V MaxLithi battery & charger
- Model: WG919
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- articulating motor
- 75 mph air speed
- Model: WG512
Save on generators, garden tools, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Sportsman 3,500W Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Portable Generator for $299 (low by $100).
- Most items ship free, but you can opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee on those that don't.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring-assisted handle
- 18” polypropylene impact-resistant blade
- Model: SJ-SHLV01
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- high-carbon steel blade and hook
- adjustable foam grip
- Model: LR 3460
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is expected back in stock December 24 but can currently be ordered at this price.
- The battery and charger are sold separately.
- max air flow at 100 CFM, air speed at 135 MPH
- 3-speed variable switch
- Model: DCE100B
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Apply code "PREPFOR2021" to get within $5 of our early Black Friday mention and $63 less than what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- Model: WG620
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item carries a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- re-loadable bit cartridge
- 4V MAX lithium battery
- front-mounted LED
- Model: WX254L.3
It's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- up to 80 nails per minute and up to 500 shots in one charge
- tool free depth adjustment
- quick-load magazine
- Model: WX840L
- UPC: 845534019353
That's $12 under our October mention for an open-box unit and the lowest price we could find today by $36. Buy Now at eBay
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- 13" cutting width
- grass collection bag
- Model: WG779
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$76
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register