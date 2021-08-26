Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk for $137
New
Monoprice · 29 mins ago
Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk
$137 $196
free shipping

Use coupon code "GET30" for the best price we could find by $183. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • 47.2" x 23.6" desktop
  • 28.7" to 48.4" adjustable height
  • 4 programmable presets
  • Model: 42764
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GET30"
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Computer Desks Monoprice Workstream
Staff Pick Mac Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Monoprice 51% -- $137 Buy Now