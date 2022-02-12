New
Win Pearl · 44 mins ago
$40 $100
free shipping
That's 80% off list and a low by $10. Use coupon code "dealnews60" to get this deal. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- 10mm to 11mm pearl size
- sterling silver clasp
- AAA pearl grade
- hand knotted
- Model: nk49
Details
