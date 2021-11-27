At $100 off, this is $30 less than we saw it last month. Buy Now at Lowe's
- A few required parts are automatically added in cart but can be removed. (The price shown does not include them.)
- energy efficient cycle
- air dry/air fluff cycle
- wrinkle free cycle
- heavy duty cycle
- sensor dry cycle
- timed dry cycle
- end-of-cycle signal
- Model: WED4815EW
-
Expires 12/2/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Shop a selection over 30 washers and 30 dryers in a variety of sizes and options. Shop Now at Samsung
That is a savings of $178 off the list price, and $20 less than other retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by scottsdalewholesalers via Amazon.
- measures 20.1" x 23.4" x 27.5" (29.5") overall
- multi-layer filtration
- 5 drying programs
- 3.2-cubic foot capacity (13.2-lbs. of clothes)
- 1,300-watts
You'd pay $20 more directly from hOmelabs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by scottsdalewholesalers via eBay
- 5 programs
- 4" adjustable vent
That's a low by a buck, and most stores charge $500 or more. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In White.
- Automatic dryness control
- Wrinkle prevent option
- Reversible door
- 6.5 cu. ft. capacity
- Model: NED4655EW
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on Craftsman tool storage chests and cabinets. You'dll earn a $30 gift card on orders of $300, $75 gift card with $500, or $150 Gift Card with $750 or more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Click here to view rebate details.
- You can check the rebate for a list of eligible items.
It's $42 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- chrome faucet
- EZ-Change indicator light
- NSF certified to remove up to 15 individual contaminants from water
- Model: WHAROS5
Save $68 off the list price to get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-cleaning filter
- NSF certified
- Model: WHELJ1
This is $130 off and the only place we found it in the fingerprint resistant stainless steel finish. Buy Now at Lowe's
- filtered water and ice exterior dual pad dispensers
- electronic temperature controls
- humidity-controlled crispers
- automatic adaptive defrost
- frameless glass shelves
- pre-installed icemaker
- LED interior lighting
- Model: WRS315SDH
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|15%
|$579 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$549
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register