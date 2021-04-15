It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Snowdrift White/Fossil Greige Oak.
- measures 30" x 47" x 22"
- frosted, tempered-glass work surface
- Model: ODUS48CD-HCV
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Use coupon code "AE6EGLZH" for 50% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
- Shipped and sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- measures 43.3" x 17.7" x 28.3"
Use coupon code "FTBT2FVO" for 50% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black at this price.
- Sold by GoGoOne via Amazon.
- measures 31.5" W x 19.7" D x 28.5" H
- particleboard top
- steel frame
Save $64 when you apply coupon code "FJO5WTFO". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by HouseholdRepublic via Amazon.
- 1" thick MDF desktop
- 2" thick metal frame
- supports up to 2,200-lbs.
- includes 2 hooks
- measures 55" x 23.6" x 29" overall
Use coupon code "35SDSEAL" for 35% off. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Oak.
- Sold by AIZ Direct via Amazon.
- measures 39.4" L x 19.7" W x 28.7" H
- steel frame with MDF top
- Model: ZSJY05
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
It's a savings of $4 off list. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- measures 2 1/4" x 1 3/4" x 1 1/2"
- built-in handles
- snap lids
- Model: 0.14A5PK
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available in Grand Walnut.
- Made from sturdy engineered wood.
- 1 storage drawer with metal runners
- 1 file drawer with full extension slides
- 1 laptop drawer with a flip-down front
- Desktop grommets for cable management
- Model: 426938
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|25%
|--
|$120
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register