New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Westinghouse 43" Class LED Full HD Smart Roku TV
$180 in cart $280
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • HDMI & USB ports
  • built-in speakers
  • Model: WR43FX2019
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals TVs eBay Westinghouse
LED 1080p 43" 180" Smart TV Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $180 Buy Now