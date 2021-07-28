Westinghouse 20V Max 5-Piece Cordless Power Lawn Equipment Combo Kit for $99

That's a savings of $51 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes string trimmer, 24" hedge trimmer, leaf blower, and a battery/charger
- Model: 2ST2HT2LB2AH2BC
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Apply coupon code "TK50%OFF" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 6-point socket design
- deep depth
- chrome vanadium steel
- corrosion-resistant black phosphate finish
- storage case
- Model: HIS1A
That's $10 under our January mention, $70 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Perfect Combo Kit for all your DIY and professional needs
- Includes: 4 Tools, 2 Batteries, Charger, Bag, and Accessories
- Compatible with all batteries in the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ System
- Batteries: Easily snaps into place and detaches with quick-release easy-access latches
- Charger: Compatible with RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Model: P1818
- UPC: 033287186242
You can choose from 16 different options for your free bonus tool. Depending on which you pick, that's a savings of up to $59. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Click on the "Free Gift with Purchase" banner to see the selection of bonus tools. Click "Select This Item" for your choice, and then click the "Add Both to Cart" button to get this deal.
- batteries are compatible with over 225 Ryobi One+ 18V tools
- engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures
- impact-resistant
- integrated LED fuel gauge
- Model: PSK006
Save on appliances, lighting, ceiling fans, tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Shop over 700 lighting and decor items, prices start $15. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Harbor Breeze Fairwind 60" Galvanized LED Ceiling Fan for $155.98 ($39 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
It's $81 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Availability may be limited by ZIP.
- lid-mounted temperature gauge
- side shelves are Gear Trax enabled
- removable porcelain-coated grease pan
- includes a cup holder & bottle opener accessory
- Model: 463449021
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in device & battery guard
- charges to 80% in less than six hours
- charge up to nine devices at the same time
- 155 watt-hours of lithium-ion battery capacity
- Model: iGen160s
