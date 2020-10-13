You'd pay $13 more for a new hard drive from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility
- Model: RWDBUZG0010BBKWESN
It's $22 under our previous mention. Most stores are charging at least $123. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- This is a Prime exclusive offer
- compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac
- can hold up to 125 games
- metal cover top
- Model: WDBA3A0050BBKWESN
It's $37 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.0
- compatible with Sony PS4 & PS4 Pro
- Model: WDBM1M0040BBK-WESN
It's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's a low by $25 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- 12TB storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface
- compatible with Windows or Mac OS
- Model: WDBWLG0120HBK-NESN
Expand your computer's storage with a new external or internal hard drive. Shop Now at eBay
Save on over 20 internal and external drives, including a 2TB Slim USB 3.0 drive for $68. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seagate via eBay
It's $45 under our July mention, $125 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Interface
- Read Speed of up to 1050 MB/s
- Ruggedized Design & Aluminum Body
- IP55 Rating & Durable Rubber Coating
- Model: SDSSDE80-1T00-A25
Most stores charge $150 or more. Buy Now at Adorama
- compatible with USB 2.0
- USB 3.0 cable
- power adapter
- Model: STEB8000100
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Western Digital charges $3 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's on backorder, with an expected shipping date of September 30.
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s; sequential write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0B
That's within a buck of best ever price, and a low of $4, although most stores charge $70.
Update: The price has dropped to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Read speeds up to 560MB/s and write speeds up to 530MB/s
- Model: WDS500G2B0A
That's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new from Western Direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay (who also provide a 6-month warranty).
