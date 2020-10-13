New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Refurb WD Elements 1TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD
$35 $50
free shipping

You'd pay $13 more for a new hard drive from Western Digital. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Western Digital via eBay with a 6-month warranty.
Features
  • USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatibility
  • Model: RWDBUZG0010BBKWESN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives eBay Western Digital
1TB USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 30% -- $35 Buy Now