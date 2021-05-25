WD Black SN850 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Internal SSD for $200
WD Black SN850 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Internal SSD
$200 $230
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • read speeds up to 7,000MB/s
  • write speeds up to 5,300MB/s
  • Model: WDBAUY0010BNC-WRSN
