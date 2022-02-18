That's the best price we could find by $55. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- data transfer rates up to 6 Gbps
- includes Acronis True Image WD Edition cloning software
- Model: WDBH2D0040HNC-NRSN
Published 16 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's tied with our Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. It's the best deal today by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 NVMe 1.3
- read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7S2T0B/AM
All capacities noted below receive a savings of 20% off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- 128GB for $23.99.
- 250GB for $34.07.
- 500GB for $54.31.
- 1TB for $95.99.
- Sold by Netac Official Store via eBay.
- shock resistant
- temperature sensor
- read speeds up to 1700MB/s
- write speeds up to 1500MB/s
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds up to 535MB/s
- write speeds up to 500MB/s
- Model: SSD7CS900-240-RB
Save 30% off a selection of storage capacities. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Netac-Official-Store via eBay.
- Pictured is the Netac 120GB Serial ATA 6Gbps 2.5" Internal SSD for $18.89 ($8 off).
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's $7 under last month's mention and the best price we've ever seen! Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by cell-traders via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960x1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: GA00475-US
Lots of sneakers are just above the $30 threshold for coupon code "PRESDAY30", so you'll find the best deals on them or if you're stocking up on the cheap graphic T-shirts and pants in this sale. A good choice are the pictured adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Shoes, which start at $32 after the coupon. Shop Now at eBay
- A max. discount of $1,000 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
That's $40 less than buying direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
- USB-C ready
- USB 3.0 compatible
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- formatted for Windows 10
- Model: WDBFTM0050BBL-WESN
