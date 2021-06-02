WD 2TB My Passport USB 3.2 Wireless SSD for $400
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
WD 2TB My Passport USB 3.2 Wireless SSD
$400 $706
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • USB 2.0 micro-B port
  • USB 3.1 Gen 1 type-A port
  • SD card Slot
  • Model: WDBAMJ0020BGY-NESN
