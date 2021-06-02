WD 2TB My Passport USB 3.2 Wireless SSD for $400

It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 micro-B port
- USB 3.1 Gen 1 type-A port
- SD card Slot
- Model: WDBAMJ0020BGY-NESN
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $126 off list price for this hard-to-find external drive. (What few sellers have it for sale charge upwards of $500.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by WD via eBay.
- A 6-month warranty applies. (One would assume it's backed by WD, but it's not made clear.)
- 2 Thunderbolt ports
- Model: WDBUTV0040JSL-NESN
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- USB 2.0 and 3.0 compatibility
- Model: WDBU6Y0050BBK-WESN
That's $259 less than the only in-stock, new one we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Western Digital via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 550MB/s transfer speeds
- water- and dust-resistant
- includes a
- Model: SDSSDE60-1T00-AC
It's $60 under list and at Amazon's all-time lowest price.
Update: It's now $84.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1,050MB/s read speeds
- up to 1,000MB/s write speeds
- up to 2 meter drop protection
- IP55 water and dust resistant
- Model: SDSSDE61-500G-G25
It's $5 under our mention from August, the lowest price we could find today by $10, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 6.
- transfer speeds up to 550MB/s
- Model: SDSSDE60-500G-G25
Other major stores are charging $3 more! Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock June 12th but can be ordered now.
- Compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
- Model: STKB2000400
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $29.99 (most charge $40).
It's $35 under our mention from yesterday and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
This ultrawide monitor is a price low by an ultrawide margin ($83 to be precise). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 (Ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 34WL550-B
That's a savings of half off the list price, and a really great price for any MeFOTO BackPacker model tripod. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Green.
- 13.2-lb. capacity
- 13.2" to 54.7" high
- arca-type ball head with QR plate
- 0° to +90° vertical tilt
- 360° panning range
- rubber feet
That's the best price we could find shipped by $26. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 150Mbs read/write speeds
- Model: WDBAVV0040HNC-WRSN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|43%
|--
|$400
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register