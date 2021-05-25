WD 2TB Gaming Portable HDD for PS4 for $65
WD 2TB Gaming Portable HDD for PS4
$65 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "93XRC25" to get this deal. That's $25 off list and the best price we could find. Most stores charge $80. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • USB 3.0 interface
  • compatible with PS4 and PC
  • measures 4.33" x 0.5" x 4.33"
  • Model: WDBDFF0020BBK-WESN
  • Code "93XRC25"
