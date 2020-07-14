New
WD Red 8TB 3.5" SATA 6Gbps NAS Internal HDD
$170 $213
free shipping

This price for a NAS drive of this size is pretty incredible, and a current low of $43. (Most stores charge $234 or more.) Buy Now at Newegg

  • Coupon code "FNTSTECH66" will lower the price in cart.
Features
  • Supports up to 180TB/yr workload rate
  • transfer rates up to 6Gbps
  • Model: WD80EFAX
  • Code "FNTSTECH66"
