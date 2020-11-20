New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
$100 $210
curbside pickup
It's $110 less than Home depot charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- You must be a member to get the extra discount. (It's free to join).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges.
Features
- 1.5" slip-resistant Traction-Tred D-rungs
- Interlocking side rails with internal rail guides
- Mar-resistant molded end caps
- Gravity spring locks
- Model: D5920-2
Details
Comments
Expires 11/30/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
