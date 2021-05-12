Werner 20-Ft. Type III Aluminum Extension Ladder for $100 for Ace Rewards members

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- type III rating for 200-lb. capacity
- 16" spread
- twist proof Alflo rung joint
- slip-resistant D-rungs
- double rung locks
- mar-resistant end caps
- pivoting shoes
- Model: D1120-2
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save on at least 1,000 options from brands like Milwaukee, Ryobi, and DeWalt, including power and hand tools, woodworking tools, tools storage, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Some items receive their discounts via free gift/BOGO promos, as marked on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 8-Tool Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit for $599 ($400 off).
Apply coupon code "MYMQSYMX" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tooleader Direct via Amazon.
- magnetic jig clamp
- double pocket holes
- includes 3 drill bits, 6 guides, 20 screws, 3 limit rings, 10 wooden plugs, square screwdriver, and an allen wrench
- storage case
- Model: PTA01H
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not a member? Not a worry! (It's free to sign up.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|9%
|$80 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|$100
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register