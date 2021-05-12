Werner 20-Ft. Type III Aluminum Extension Ladder for $100 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 34 mins ago
Werner 20-Ft. Type III Aluminum Extension Ladder
$100 for Ace Rewards members $110
free delivery w/ $50

That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • type III rating for 200-lb. capacity
  • 16" spread
  • twist proof Alflo rung joint
  • slip-resistant D-rungs
  • double rung locks
  • mar-resistant end caps
  • pivoting shoes
  • Model: D1120-2
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware 9% $80 (exp 2 yrs ago) $100 Buy Now