It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 200-lbs. weight capacity
- modified I-beam side rails
- pulley with polypropylene rope
- 1.5" slip-resistant Traction-Tred D-rungs
- Model: D1120-2
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $80 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 300-lb. capacity
- wide-flared stabilizing legs
- Rapid Lock adjustments
- converts from A-frame to extension, 90-degree, or trestle-and-plank scaffolding
- Model: 16522-002
That is a $24 savings. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 300-lb. capacity
- 28 telescoping adjustable positions
- use as extension ladder, double-sided twin stepladder, 90° wall ladder, stairway stepladder, and 2 scaffold bases (rail brackets not included)
- Model: GLMPXA-22
Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
That's a savings of $29 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rated for 225- lbs
- Slip-resistant foot pads
- Fiberglass rails
- Model: FS204X9216
It's $26 off list and $13 less than you'd pay for a smaller version that supports less weight. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Max reach height: 8 feet (assuming a 5' 6" person with a vertical 12" reach)
- Platform legs lock securely in place and fold underneath for compact storage
- Model: AP-20X-MP4
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|5%
|$100 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$165
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register