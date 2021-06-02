Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 10x42 Binoculars for $170
B&H Photo Video · 25 mins ago
Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 10x42 Binoculars
$170 $230
free shipping

That's $59 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • argon filled fogproof & waterproof
  • anti-reflection fully multicoated optics
  • wide 63-degree apparent angle of view
  • Model: DB-215
B&H Photo Video 26% -- $170 Buy Now