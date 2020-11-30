New
Costco
Vizio M-Series 50" 4K HDR Smart TV
$300 for members $390
free shipping

It's a savings of $90 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) LED display
  • HDR10, HDR10+, HLG support
  • compatible with voice assistants, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay
  • Model: M50Q7-H1
