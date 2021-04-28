New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Vizio 5.1-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar System
$144
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops it to $54 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • DTS Virtual:X
  • Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI
  • Model: SB3651n-H6
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Soundbars eBay Vizio
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $144 Buy Now