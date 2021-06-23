Vizio 2.1-Channel 20" Bluetooth Soundbar & Wireless Subwoofer for $85

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" drops it to $43 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopdivvy via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5" subwoofer
- 95dB
- remote
- DTS Virtual X audio enhancement
- Model: SB2021n-G6
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Clip the on page coupon to get a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and. the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Pewter.
- Sold by Ultimate Electronics via Amazon.
- suitable for 5" to 6" recessed can lighting
- app controlled w/ iOS or Android devices
- install into standard E26 light sockets or fixtures
- Model: C01-BR30MSP
Save on several types of speakers, including outdoor, Bluetooth, waterproof, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 bag free shipping, otherwise a $7.95 fee applies.
- Pictured is the Beats Pill+ Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $159.99 + $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $20, thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
- You'll get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeemable online or in-store June 21 - July 4.
Save on a range of speakers priced up to $530 off. Shop Now at JBL
- JBL Studio 520C 150W Center-Channel Loudspeaker for $109.99 (pictured, $240 off)
- JBL Studio 530 Bookshelf Speakers for $249.99 ($350 off)
- JBL Studio 590 Floorstanding Speaker for $469.99 ($530 off)
- JBL Studio 550P 10" Powered Subwoofer for $199.99 ($400 off)
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "ADIDAS20" to get the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Carbon/Core Black.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|34%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register