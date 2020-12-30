After coupon code "FFVITADEC2", it's the best deal we could find by $113. Buy Now
- In several colors (Slate pictured).
- smoothies, hot soup, and frozen desserts program settings
- variable speed control w/ pulse
- digital timer
- pairs with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App
- Model: A2500
Shop and save on 10 different mixer attachments. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 5-qt. Tilt-Head Mixer Glass Bowl with Lid for $49.99 ($20 off and a low by $2).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $35.
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on
December 23January 5.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Take a quick 4-question survey and receive a beer for everyday in January. 31 days. 31 brews. Shop Now
- Plus, get a $3 rebate for a Heineken 0.0% 6-pack.
- Requires email address.
- Note: Availability may vary by zip.
- 31 non-alcoholic beers
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now
- Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
- up to 20 packs
- mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
