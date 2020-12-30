New
Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender
$337 $450
free shipping

After coupon code "FFVITADEC2", it's the best deal we could find by $113. Buy Now

  • In several colors (Slate pictured).
  • smoothies, hot soup, and frozen desserts program settings
  • variable speed control w/ pulse
  • digital timer
  • pairs with the Vitamix Perfect Blend App
  • Model: A2500
  • Code "FFVITADEC2"
