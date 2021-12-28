Use coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get the lowest price we could find for a new model by $111. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
- plug & play
- connects up to 2 external monitors
- transfers files and data at up to 10Gbps
- 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 3.1 ports, and 1 USB C port
- with Power Delivery for Windows and Mac
- Model: VT4800
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "WOHTYK5J" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hoplaza US via Amazon.
- HDMI port
- thunderbolt 3 port
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- TF/SD card reader
Clip the 15% off on page coupon and apply code "YGJRHSKU" to save $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Giissmo Inc. via Amazon.
- compatible with iPad Pro and iPad Air (check product page for specific models)
- data transmission speed of up to 5Gbps
- HDMI and 3.5mm audio
- USB 3.0 and USB-C PD
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10C71" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Fulminare Store
- Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & micros card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps.
- One USB 2.0 port is compatible with 2.4 GHz wireless devices (such as wireless keyboards and mice).
- Gigabit Ethernet port
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVEONCR15" cuts it to $58 under the best price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sennheiser via eBay.
- Note that the seller is away until December 26, but it can still be ordered at this price for delivery once available.
- 30-hour battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- in-line voice assistant
- frequency response of 18Hz to 22kHz
