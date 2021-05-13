Vertiv Liebert Battery Backup & Surge Protection for $30
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 12 mins ago
Vertiv Liebert Battery Backup & Surge Protection
$30 $58
free shipping w/ $45

It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

  • Shipping adds $9.95 or pad your order to $45 and get free shipping.
  • Energy Star certified UPS
  • 8 outlets (4 surge only & 4 battery & surge outlets)
  • surge protection for RJ45/11 for data line surge protection
  • Model: PST5-350MT120
