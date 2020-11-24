New
Venus · 17 mins ago
$55 $69
free shipping w/ $75
That's a savings of 20%. Buy Now at Venus
- In Navy.
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping on $75 or more via coupon code "FS75".
Venus · 8 mins ago
Venus Women's Sequin Detail Long Dress
$65 $89
free shipping w/ $75
That's a $32 savings when you pad your order over $75 and apply coupon code "FS75" for free shipping. Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Rose Gold.
Lulus · 1 mo ago
Lulus Final Sale Dresses
from $20
free shipping
Save on almost 400 dresses for those days you want to get your glad-rags on. Shop Now at Lulus
Macy's · 3 days ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Fit-and-Flare Dress
$30 $125
free shipping
That's a savings of 76%. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Cream/Light Blue.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Daxvens Women's Mini Sundress with Pockets
$10 $24
free shipping
Apply coupon code "60TNEKXY" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Select colors are $11.20 after the same coupon code.
- Sold by Daxvens via Amazon.
Forever 21 · 2 wks ago
Forever 21 Women's Leopard Print Slip Dress
$12 $20
free shipping
Save $8 and get the best price we could find. Plus, apply coupon code "VIPFREESHIP" and bag free shipping. Buy Now at Forever 21
Venus · 23 hrs ago
Venus Pre-Black Friday Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on thousands of styles including swimwear, dresses, shoes, accessories, and much more. Plus, apply code "FS75" to bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Shop Now at Venus
- Pictured is the Women's Color Block Sweater Dress for $39.99 ($14 off).
