New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Vello Hot Shoe Adapter w/ Safe Voltage Conversion
$15 $35
free shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • compatible with flashes up to 60V
  • Model: HSA-PVU
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Camera Accessories B&H Photo Video Vello
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 57% -- $15 Buy Now