It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- capable of heating 2,200-sq. ft.
- 20-lb pellet capacity
- low ash
- software driven control board with remote control
- ceramic viewing glass
- Model: AP5501S
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's a savings of $300 off list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 1500W and 750W heat settings
- adjustable flame brightness
Most stores charge over $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable thermostat
- LED display
- remote control
It's $12 under what you would pay at their eBay storefront. Buy Now at Monoprice
- convection heating
- no special venting required
- heats up to 400-sq. ft. (single room)
- Model: DFL1054
Clip the on-page coupon for a low by $5.
Update: It's now $37.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Air Choice US via Amazon.
- PTC ceramic heating technology
- 750- and 1,500-watt settings
- measures 6.6" x 5.29" x 9.93"
- adjustable thermostat
- overheat protection
- Model: PTC-1500F
Save up to 25% off wreaths, up to 30% off Christmas lights, up to 30% off Craftsman tools, up to 40% off ladders, up to $50 off tools and patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get an extra $20 off select marked models.
- Pictured is the Werner 8ft. x 25" Fiberglass Step Ladder for $117.99 (low by $8).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|5%
|--
|$950
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register