New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Turbolock Bluetooth Smart Lock with Keypad
$70 in cart $110
free shipping

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by claimthis via eBay.
  • See the price drop in cart.
Features
  • unlock via code, key, or app
  • up to 10 keypad passcodes
  • unlimited eKeys with the app
  • single-cylinder smart lock deadbolt
  • IP65 waterproof
  • safe for temperatures between -4° F and 140° F
  • fits doors 1 ⅜” to 2 ⅛” thick
  • requires 4 AA-batteries
  • Model: TL117
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Home Security eBay
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% -- $70 Buy Now