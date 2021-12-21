New
eBay · 4 mins ago
$20 $100
free shipping
That's a savings of $80 off list price. (You'd pay $80 for a similar, albeit sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
Features
- heats up to 450°F
- detachable power cord
- Model: PG-1500-1
Details
Comments
-
Published 4 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 17 hrs ago
Accene Outdoor Park Style Grill
$63 $127
free shipping
Apply coupon code "8EA877N8" for a savings of $64. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ACCENE via Amazon.
Features
- 2-level adjustable skewers
- 4-level adjustable grate
- 210-sq. in. cooking area
- Model: 791809278775
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Weber Spirit II E-210 Liquid Propane Grill
$389 $551
free shipping
That's a savings of $162. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates
- Folding side table
- Integrated hooks
- Model: 44010001
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Inkbird Bluetooth Grill Thermometer
$25 $50
free shipping
Clip the on page coupon for a 50% savings. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Mixtea360 via Amazon.
Features
- alarm/timer
- 3 meat probes
- 1 oven probe
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rehave 17" Protective BBQ Grill Gloves
$15 $28
free shipping
Clip the 6% coupon and apply code "40DZ4HS3" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 14" option drops to $13.49.
- Sold by Rehave via Amazon.
Features
- heat resistant up to 950°
- oil, water, and stain resistant
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 mo ago
Rev-A-Shelf Deals at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
eBay · 16 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple Lightning AV Adapter
$15 $36
free shipping
That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a sealed-in-box new unit. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by celfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|79%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register