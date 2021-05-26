Trades Pro 90-Piece Drill Bit Set for $35
eBay · 1 hr ago
Trades Pro 90-Piece Drill Bit Set
$35 $53
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Toolsmith Direct via eBay.
  • assortment of HSS, hex, masonry, brad point, and wood boring bits, hole saws, and more.
  • Model: 835113
