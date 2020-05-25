Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy
Toshiba 31.5" Class LED 720p HDTV
$95 $150
free shipping

It's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $55 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 720p resolution
  • two HDMI ports
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • DTS TruSurround
  • not a smart TV
  • Model: 32L310U20
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Best Buy Toshiba
LED 720p Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
eBay · 2 wks ago
Toshiba 31.5" Class LED 720p HDTV
$100 in cart $150
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 720p resolution
  • two HDMI ports
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • DTS TruSurround
  • not a smart TV
  • Model: 32L310U20
