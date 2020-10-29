That matches the best price we've seen at $120 off. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10
- Smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports, USB
- Model: 50LF621U21
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a 50% savings off the list price, and a great deal on a 65" TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
- It's available for pickup only in select locations, though stock may be low.
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- Model: 65H6510G
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
It's a savings of $200 off list and one of the best prices we're expecting on a 55" TV this year. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2160p (4K) resolution
- Google Assistant compatibility
- Android TV
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S434
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
If you're looking for gifts for someone special (that includes you!), you can shop and save on electronics, TVs, video games, kitchen appliances, and much more. TVs start at $80, laptops at $120, and tablets or e-readers at $60. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to buy! Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free store pickup is available for many items.)
Save on over 50 items including treadmills, massage devices, exercise bikes, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Most items ship free. Opt. for in-store pickup where available on items that do not include free shipping.
- Pictured is the ProForm Smart Power 995i Treadmill for $999 ($1,001 off).
It's $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- HP Instant Ink compatible
- Bluetooth
- LCD display
- prints, scans, and copies
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Most stores charge at least $120.
Update: The price has dropped to $107.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.2-cubic feet
- digital display
- 10 power settings
- clock
- kitchen timer
- Model: EM131A5C-BS
