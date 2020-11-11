That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 25 minutes runtime
- converts to handvac
- trigger lock
- LED headlights
- one-touch empty dustbin
- Model: VA102000US
Published 25 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the $60 off coupon and apply code "13SCR2PA" to save $80, for a price that's $10 under our mention from July.
- Sold by Lefant via Amazon.
- 1,500Pa suction
- anti-collision infrared sensors
- 100-minute run time per charge
- 1,800mAh battery
- 0.5mL dustbin capacity
- Model: M200
Apply coupon code "QVV43EPO" for a savings of $27.
HEPA filter
- HEPA filter
- 17,000PA suction
- 23-ft. power cord
- Model: H594
It's $90 under list price.
- It's in stock on November 13, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
It's a savings of $51 off list.
- Sold by Moosoo-us via eBay.
- brushless motor
- 4 stage filtration system
- HEPA filter
- 17kpa suction
- includes 2-in-1 cleaning brush, 2-in-1 square brush, crevice nozzle, hose, floor head, charging base, and wall holder
- Model: K17U
Save on over 100 items, with prices from $6 and including brands such as Dyson, Bissell, Bosch, Shark, and more.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $349.99 (low by $150).
Take 70% off with coupon code "CHL7CR6D".
- Available in White.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by PaniniL via Amazon.
- 6-watt
- 300ml dust box
- works on hard floors and carpet
Shop mixers, air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
- Pictured is the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 10 Speed 6-Quart Stand Mixer in Empire Red for $500 ($100 off).
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
It's $10 under Target's price.
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more.
That's $200 under its previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list.
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player.
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment.
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
It's the lowest price we could find by a buck.
- fits 1/2" thick plywood
- re-usable
- for wind speeds up to 150 mph
- zinc-plated steel construction
- Model: S 5100
That's the best shipped price we could find by $12.
- T-shaped insert
- clear vinyl
- Model: M 6211
That's the best price we could find by $11.
- surface mounted spring-loaded door closer
- Model: KC10HD
