TerraMaster USB 3.0 Type-C Raid Enclosure: 2-Bay for $120, 4-Bay for $160

Newegg · 55 mins ago
2-Bay for $120, 4-Bay for $160 $150
free shipping
That's the best deal we could find for the 2-bay model by $30, and the 4-bay model by $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by TerraMaster via Newegg.
- ARM v8 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 1GB RAM
- each bay supports up to 16GB
- compatible w/ 2.5" and 3.5" HDDs and 2.5" SSDs
- Model: F2-210
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Elecife SATA/NVME SSD Enclosure
$24 $29
free shipping
Apply coupon code "6AZROTBB" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by LaneElec via Amazon.
- supports both SATA and NVME PCIe
- 10Gbps high speed
- compatible with Windows, Mac OS, Linux, and Android
- supports USB-C and USB-A connectors
- Model: Elec-6101
Newegg · 1 wk ago
HTC Vive Tracker 3.0
$117 $130
free shipping
Apply coupon code "EMPUSA2021" to get this deal. That's $3 under yesterday's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also the first discount we've seen on this item, which was released in March.) Buy Now at Newegg
- body and accessory tracking
- supports all SteamVR products
- data port sharing
- Model: 99HASS001-00
Newegg · 16 hrs ago
WD 2TB Gaming Portable HDD for PS4
$65 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "93XRC25" to get this deal. That's $25 off list and the best price we could find. Most stores charge $80. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB 3.0 interface
- compatible with PS4 and PC
- measures 4.33" x 0.5" x 4.33"
- Model: WDBDFF0020BBK-WESN
