TerraMaster USB 3.0 Type-C Raid Enclosure: 2-Bay for $120, 4-Bay for $160
Newegg · 55 mins ago
TerraMaster USB 3.0 Type-C Raid Enclosure
2-Bay for $120, 4-Bay for $160 $150
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find for the 2-bay model by $30, and the 4-bay model by $100. Buy Now at Newegg

  • Sold by TerraMaster via Newegg.
Features
  • ARM v8 1.4GHz quad-core CPU
  • 1GB RAM
  • each bay supports up to 16GB
  • compatible w/ 2.5" and 3.5" HDDs and 2.5" SSDs
  • Model: F2-210
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 55 min ago
