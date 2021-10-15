Applying coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" makes this $15 under the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronics Express via eBay.
- 1,000W max output
- RCA (2 audio sources), USB, SD Card, and MP3 (AUX) inputs
- RCA and headphone outputs
- dual mic inputs with volume, echo, and tone controls
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- includes remote control, 1/8" audio cable, FM antenna, and AC Power Cord
- Model: RX45BT
Apply coupon code "BRA40" to get $15 under our August mention and save $32. Buy Now at Donner
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm aux output
- Model: BR2
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- up to 45W per channel
- WRAT (Wide Range Amplifier Technology)
- optical & digital coaxial inputs
- FM/AM tuner with 40 memory presets
- Model: TX-8220
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
