Teccpo Heat Gun, 1500W Professional Electric Hot Air Gun Variable Temperature Control with 3-Temp Settings for $16

Walmart · 27 mins ago
Teccpo Heat Gun, 1500W Professional Electric Hot Air Gun Variable Temperature Control with 3-Temp Settings
$16 $30
free shipping
That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Sold by Tacklife Direct via Walmart.
Features
- includes concentrator, glass protection, wide concentrator, and reflector nozzles
- temperature range 122°F to 1112°F
- 3 temperature settings
- 5.91-foot power cord
- 1,500 watts
- Model: TAHG08P
- UPC: 736542954678
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/1/2021
Published 27 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 5 days ago
Blackstone Adventure Ready 17" Tabletop Outdoor Griddle
$84 $100
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
Walmart · 2 days ago
AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Tabletop Arcade
$71 $130
free shipping
It's $18 under our May mention, $59 under list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Features
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
- Plug and Play with any TV.
- Bluetooth and USB connectivity
- Can be played on many PC monitors.
- Model: HA2801
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Igloo 48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler
$17 $45
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Sterilite 6-Quart Storage Container 10-Pack
$9.48
pickup
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
Tips
- Stock varies by ZIP.
Features
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
Amazon · 1 day ago
Teccpo 4V Cordless Screwdriver 45-Piece Kit
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2JCOCXXJ" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Green at this price.
- Sold by Teccpo Power US via Amazon.
Features
- 2 LED lights
- 2-position handle
- 9+1 torque gears
- 34 driver bits, 8 sockets, socket connector, 1/4" hex, & USB charging cable
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- Model: BBSQ5124
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|46%
|--
|$16
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$28 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register