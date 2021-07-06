TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp w/ USB Port for $16
taotronics.com
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp w/ USB Port
$16 $37
free shipping

Use coupon code "TD01" for $21 off and a low by $18. It's also the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • built-in 5V/1A USB port
  • 1 hour auto-off timer
  • 5 brightness levels
  • 140° arm rotation
  • memory function
  • 180° swivel base
  • touch control
  • 4 modes
  • Model: TT-DL01
Details
Comments
  • Code "TD01"
  • Expires 7/15/2021
    Published 18 min ago
