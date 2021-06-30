TaoTronics 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $230

Apply coupon code "zac501" for a savings of $140. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- cools up to 350-sq. ft.
- LED digital display panel
- reusable and washable air filter
- Model: TT-AC003
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99$109.99 after code "274196" ( $35$30 off).
Big brands like GE, Frigidaire, Haier, LG, and Black + Decker are among the discounts in this sale. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the GE 5,050 BTU 115V Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $150.57 (low by $8).
That's the best price we found today by $69 and $29 less than our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android and iOS
- 4-in-1 unit with cool, heat, dehumidifier, and fan
- Model: USPC01W
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
That's a great price for a new, unopened model direct from the maufacturer. You'll pay at least $8 more for an open-box model on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
Apply coupon code "zbh77" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- low latency
- built-in battery for up to 10 hours of use
- high definition codec
- Model: TT-BA07
Apply coupon code "ztf014" for a savings of $35, which drops it $33 under our May mention. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in Black.
- normal (12 speeds), nature (3 speeds), and sleep (3 speeds) modes
- 85° oscillation
- dual blades
- remote control
- adjustable height
- 35° tilt angle
- 18-hour timer
- Model: TT-TF010
- UPC: 719710458789
Apply coupon code "zic601" for a savings of $171. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- 3.3-lb. capacity ice bin
- produces up to 26-lbs. of ice per day
- auto water refill
- measures 16.7" x 9.5" x 16.7"
- cleaning cycle
- Model: TT-IC001
Apply coupon code "zbh031" for a savings of $29. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White (pictured) or Black.
- aptX Codec
- Up to 28 hours of playback on a single charge
- Boosted bass
- Model: TT-BH095
Apply coupon code "zap16" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- Available in White or Black.
- 3 stage filtration system
- 4 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP001
- UPC: 661094420206
