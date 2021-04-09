Use coupon code "PREP65" for a low by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- In Black or White.
- 3 cool mist outputs / 550ml/h warm mist output
- automatically maintains 55% to 65% humidity
- top-fill 6-liter tank for up to 60 hours of continuous mist
- essential oil applicable
- 1 to 9 hour timer
- LED touch control and remote control
- includes 3 aroma pads, 3 mineral absorption pads, 3 dustproof sponges, and cleaning brush
- Model: TT-AH046
Apply coupon code "EXTRA001" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- up to 30 hours on one tank
- automatic shut off when water runs out
- LED display
- Model: TT-AH001
It's a low by at least $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- uses a renewable silica gel technology that works without batteries or power
- up to 333-cubic feet operating area
- up to 6-oz. capacity
- Model: E-333
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "8LEPDARO" to save $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rosumm via Amazon.
- one button operation
- adjustable mist volume
- made of BPA-free PP material
- color changing lights
- timer
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable mist
- top-fill design
- Model: Classic 300S
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Home Depot
- timer function
- adjustable fan speed
- can remove up to 50 pints of water every 24 hours
- Model: GDN50BA-A3EBA2E
Apply code "MESH34" to save $78 and drop the price to $26 below our mention from October. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- The 3-Pack drops to $231 ($119 off) after the same code.
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz
- parental controls
- speeds up to 3Gbps
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
Use coupon code "KJRE003" to get the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- air inlet grille and washable pre-filter
- for rooms up to 370 square feet
- 3-stage HEPA filter
- air quality sensor
- 3 fan speeds
- Model: TT-AP003
- UPC: 661094420343
It's $10 off and within $2 of the all-time low we saw on Black Friday. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5-hour playback (30 with charging case)
- Mono/twin mode
- Model: TT-BH092
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon to save a buck, making it the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TaoTronics-LED via Amazon.
- 5 lighting modes
- built-in USB port
- 7 brightness levels
- flexible gooseneck
- Model: TT-DL11
