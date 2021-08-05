TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $27
taotronics.com · 30 mins ago
TaoTronics SoundLiberty 80 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds
$27 $55
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNS80" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at taotronics.com

Features
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • active noise cancellation
  • up to 4 hours playtime per charge
  • charging case
  • Model: TT-BH080
  • Code "DNS80"
  • Expires 8/26/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
