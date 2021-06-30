Tamrac Tradewind 18 Photo Backpack for $30
B&H Photo Video
Tamrac Tradewind 18 Photo Backpack
$30 $75
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $29.

  • Available in Dark Gray.
Features
  • waterproof polyurethane-coated nylon
  • holds 2-4 lenses up to 9" long
  • dedicated sleeve for 13" laptop/tablet
  • Model: T1460-1919
  Published 14 min ago
