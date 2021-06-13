Tamrac Professional Series: Anvil 27 Backpack for $130
Tamrac Professional Series: Anvil 27 Backpack
$130 $290
free shipping

That's less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • holds Pro DSLRs, lenses & accessories
  • padded laptop compartment
  • padded touch-fastened interior dividers
  • Model: T0250-1919
