Tacklife 3.1-Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator for $150

Apply coupon code "TKBFR310" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- adjustable glass shelf and drink holders
- crisper drawer
- low noise
- Model: HPBFR310
Use coupon code "TK0811F4" for an extra 50% off and a low by $10. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- cools to 32°F and warms to 122°F
- measures 11" x 10.4" x 7.1"
- AC/DC power
- weighs 5-lbs.
- locking door
- freon free
- Model: F4
Save on a variety of refrigerators, with a range of capacities for chilling a single can and up to 240 cans.
Update: 6-Can fridges now start at $60, even though single can coolers start at $40. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Shipping adds $4.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the ADT 60-Can Freestanding Beverage Refrigerator for $179.99 (low by $10).
It's the best price we could find by $140. Buy Now at Target
- Posted by Stefanie.
- Why does she love this deal? "Our freezer went out earlier this year, so I searched and searched for a deal on a new one. I never thought about checking Target, but found this gem of a deal. It has worked great for a fraction of the price of other brands in the same size."
- adjustable temperature control
- 2 lift-out storage baskets
It's $30 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- crisper bin easily accessible
- temperature controls
- door storage bins
- spill-proof glass shelves
- Model: TFR725
Design your own refrigerator space with flexible designs and customizable colors. Plus, save an extra 20% when you buy 2 or more models. Shop Now at Samsung
Use coupon code "TKGHR5A1" for 50% off and a low by $45. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- 82-foot hose with 8-foot leader hose
- metal mounting bracket
- multi-pattern nozzle
- auto retract
- 180° pivot
- Model: GHR5A
Apply code "TKSWS2A1" to save $30. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- SAE and metric
- includes universal joint,2 extension bars, and storage case
- Model: SWS2A
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|tacklifetools.com
|37%
|--
|$150
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register