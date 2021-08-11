Tacklife 3.1-Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator for $150
Tacklife 3.1-Cu. Ft. Compact Refrigerator
$150 $220
free shipping

Apply coupon code "TKBFR310" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com

Features
  • adjustable glass shelf and drink holders
  • crisper drawer
  • low noise
  • Model: HPBFR310
  • Code "TKBFR310"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
