$125 $178
free shipping
Apply coupon code "TK30%OFF" for a savings of $53. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
Features
- foldable handle
- 8" working depth
- folded size 22.4" x 17" x 14.2"
- Model: TGTL02A
Details
Amazon · 3 days ago
True Temper Grass Whip
$26 $35
free shipping
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- double-edged serrated steel blade
- 22" hardwood handle
- Model: 2942600
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Flame King Propane Torch Weed Burner
$26 $40
free shipping
It's the best shipped price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Amazon · 3 days ago
Radius Root Slayer Soil Knife
$18 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- inverted V-shaped tip for cutting roots
- Model: 16211
Amazon · 3 days ago
Ames 40" Stand-Up Weeder
$35 $68
free shipping
That's a low by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- ejection slide
- Model: 2917300
