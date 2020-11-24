New
Tablo Dual Lite WiFi OTA DVR
$100 $150
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 2 OTA tuners
  • streams to up to 6 devices
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • control via Tablo live TV app
  • Model: TDNS2B-01-CN
