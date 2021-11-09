That's a savings of $38 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Blueboxsales via eBay.
- 2 LAN ports
- up to 1200 mbps
- Model: DECOW2400
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1625Mbps on both 5GHz bands; 750Mbps on 2.4GHz
- 1.8GHz 64-bit CPU
- 1 WAN; 4 LAN gigabit ports
- Alexa-compatible
- Model: Archer A20 V3
That's $10 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 1.8Gbps speeds
- 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- works w/ Alexa
- Model: Archer AX21
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- WiFi 6 featuring OFDMA 1024-QAM for increased speed
- dual band 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: Archer AX10
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual 2.4GHz and 5Ghz WiFi bands
- up to 1,200MB/s transfer rate
- smart indicator lights
- Model: RE300
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere for other open-box units or refurbs. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by paydeals via eBay.
- up to 1900 Mbps speeds
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- Model: TM-AC1900
Most major retailers charge $80. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 300 + 1300Mbps WiFi speeds
- 880MHz processor
- 1 WAN and 4 LAN Ethernet ports
- USB 2.0 port
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz
- Model: R6260-100NAS
Apply coupon code "DSNDD" to drop the price to $14 less than our mention from September, $64 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- The 3-pack drops to $135.99 after the same code.
- 500Mbps max
- tri-band 2.4GHz / 5GHz / 5.8GHz
- parental controls
- covers up to 5,000-square feet
- each router supports up to 200 smart devices
- each router has 1 USB 3.0 port and 4 Ethernet ports
- Model: TT-ND001
Most sellers charge $100 for just the one. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4,500-square feet of coverage
- Model: GJ2CQ
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
That's $3 below our mention in September and the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control w/ Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana
- Kasa Smart app, compatible w/ Android & iOS
- Model: HS200P3
It's $20 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 4,500 sq. ft. coverage
- works w/ Alexa
- dual-band
- Model: DECO M3(3-PACK)
That's $12 off and the best price it's been! Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
- adjustable brightness and color
- up to 25,000-hour lifespan
- Model: KL130
It's an all-time price low and at least $6 less than the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Blueboxsales via eBay.
- transfer speeds up to 300Mbps
- boosts WiFi coverage up to 1,000-square feet
- Model: TL-WA855RE
